New York’s Cycle the Erie Canal rides through Brockport

The 2017 Parks and Trails New York’s Cycle the Erie Canal: 19th Annual Bike Tour from Buffalo to Albany (July 9 to 16) rode through Brockport on Monday, July 10. Walk!Bike!Brockport and The Lions Club were there to greet approximately 700 cyclists. Complimentary water, sports drink, and Village of Brockport postcards and postage were provided to those interested. Many riders wrote their family and friends a note on a postcard from Brockport documenting their adventures.

Provided photo and information