The Spencerport Rotary Changeover Dinner featured quite a few memorable moments. President Kathy Magin presented “President Awards” to: Dave and Ann DeMers for their work on the new Membership Program; Dick Turner for helping behind the scenes with insight and offering every resource he has to help the club; Ann DeMers for her work on the Literacy Program, which received #1 recognition for Outstanding Literacy Program; New Rotarians Jan Elliott and Jon Spencer with “Rookie(s) of the Year”; PDG Roger Ressman for being the go to person for input and Rotary protocol questions. The evening culminated with the presentation of the President’s pin by 2016-2017 President Kathy Magin to incoming 2017-2018 President Dave DeMers.

Provided photo and information