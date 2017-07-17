VoteTilla event marks centennial of women’s suffrage

The Erie Canal, which is getting much attention with the bicentennial of the start of its construction, will be the site of a commemoration of the centennial of women’s suffrage in New York State.

The National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House in Rochester has announced plans for VoteTilla – a weeklong navigational celebration – which will take place along the canal from July 16 through 22.

“We start in Seneca Falls on July 17 and end in Rochester on July 21,” says Deborah Hughes, President & CEO of the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & Home.

“We will have a parade and other events in Rochester. We are a flotilla of five canal boats, all reproductions of boats that traveled the New York canal system years ago,” she explains. “The Corning Museum has a ‘glass’ barge that is traveling the canal this summer, and there may be other boats coming from west of Rochester that will be joining us for the final board parade from Genesee Park in Rochester to the landing at Corn Hill.”

Hughes noted VoteTilla will be a vivid reminder of the work and cooperation required to secure the vote for women.

Throughout the week, VoteTilla boats will dock at several towns and villages along the route. Anthony Museum officials said local residents and partner organizations are invited to share in the celebration by offering local programming and excursions, or by adding their own boats to the traveling fleet.