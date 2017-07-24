Don't miss
Needle and Plow on display at Ogden Historical Society Colby-Pulver House
By Admin on July 24, 2017
Ogden Historical Society opens their barn for the first exhibit in over 30 years. For the next two months (July and August), the Colby-Pulver house will exhibit the Needle and the Plow.
Farm equipment and Ogden’s very own Hoy potato digger, made in Ogden, will be on display in the barn. The house is filled with quilts, needle work, looms and sewing machines from over a hundred years ago. Come visit the displays on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m.
Provided information
Photos by Joe Pompili
