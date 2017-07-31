Home   >   News   >   Brockport Rotary members visit Homesteads for Hope

Brockport Rotary members visit Homesteads for Hope

July 31, 2017
Rotary president Eileen Whitney (left) poses with Jenny Brongo, owner of Homesteads for Hope. Rotarians from Brockport, Spencerport, Rochester Northeast and Scottville took a tour of the farm and listened to Brongo.

A 501 (c) (3),  Homesteads for Hope was created to help build a future for autistic and other special needs teens and young adults, needing special attention to help them live a full life. Brongo’s younger brother is autistic and she has lived with the problems of finding assistance for caregivers and their charges. With an idea for a community farming environment, Brongo and her followers have made strides toward the dream.

They have acquired a farm on Manitou Road, have begun gardening for selling of crops in the local area and at a farm market and even have the local BOCES using the farm as a site for a heavy equipment class. Visit www.homesteadsforhope.com for more information.

