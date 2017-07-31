Brockport Rotary members visit Homesteads for Hope

Rotary president Eileen Whitney (left) poses with Jenny Brongo, owner of Homesteads for Hope. Rotarians from Brockport, Spencerport, Rochester Northeast and Scottville took a tour of the farm and listened to Brongo.

A 501 (c) (3), Homesteads for Hope was created to help build a future for autistic and other special needs teens and young adults, needing special attention to help them live a full life. Brongo’s younger brother is autistic and she has lived with the problems of finding assistance for caregivers and their charges. With an idea for a community farming environment, Brongo and her followers have made strides toward the dream.

They have acquired a farm on Manitou Road, have begun gardening for selling of crops in the local area and at a farm market and even have the local BOCES using the farm as a site for a heavy equipment class. Visit www.homesteadsforhope.com for more information.

Provided photo and information