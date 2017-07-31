Brockport Police Department investigate “Craigslist” robbery

The Brockport Police Department is investigating a “Craigslist” deal that turned into an assault and robbery. The crime occurred late Friday morning, July 21. The victim agreed to a deal with the suspect for approximately $150 to be made at the victim’s residence. When the deal was not made, the suspect physically assaulted the victim and stole more than $200 from the victim’s wallet.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet, 4 inches tall, with short red hair and red beard, about 180-200 pounds and estimated to be in his mid-twenties to early thirties.

No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information relative to the above crime is encouraged to contact the Brockport Police via “911.”

