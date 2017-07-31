Celebrate agriculture in Monroe County

Farms are an essential and diverse part of New York State’s economy, contributing significantly in the billions of dollars each year across the Empire State. With farmland occupying nearly one-quarter of the State’s land area, agriculture also promotes New Yorkers’ quality of life in other ways, including access to locally grown foods, preserving open space, and enhancing communities through farmers’ markets, agritourism and other such activities.

Monroe County alone is home to 475 farms and over 98,000 acres of land in farms that produce a diverse variety of fresh, locally sourced food. Join in the Farm to Table event to enjoy and celebrate these local products and meet the farmers that grow them.

The Monroe County Farm Bureau will host the Celebrate Agriculture Dinner in collaboration with Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County.

This year’s “Farm to Table” dinner will be prepared by Chef’s Catering with the vast majority of the products used to create this dinner coming directly from farmers in Monroe County. Thanks to the Monroe County Parks Department, the event will be held at the Clubhouse at Durand Eastman Park.

This event helps to support the Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund, the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County 4-H Program and the promotion and education of agriculture throughout Monroe County.

Join the dinner on Saturday, August 12 at the Clubhouse at Durand Eastman Park in Rochester from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $20 per person; to reserve a seat, call the Farm Bureau Western New York office at 343-3489 or purchase tickets online by visiting MonroeCountyFarmBureauNY.org.

Special thanks to the event sponsors: Monroe County Parks Department, The Bruce Porter Agency, Wegmans, Marc Krieger, Steve Werner of Empire Tractor, Black Button Distilling, Howlett Farms, Hopkins Farm, Matthew Carey of Snap-On, Genesee Valley Equine Clinic, LLC and Monroe Community College – Agriculture and Life Sciences Institute.

Provided information