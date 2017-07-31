Cornell Cooperative Extension brings Monroe County to 4-H Expo

The Youth Development team from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County (CCE-MC) brought 4-H to Ontario Beach Park in Rochester on Friday, July 14 at the 2017 4-H Expo. In partnership with the Monroe County Parks Department, and several agriculture and conservation related community organizations, the 4-H Expo brought a diverse array of 4-H themed agriculture, science and art activities to over 400 participants from all over Monroe County.

Nationally, 4-H is a community of six million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) skills. 4-H programs are designed to fit the interests and needs of the diverse young people who live in the local rural and urban communities.

The goal of this free event was to showcase and increase awareness for 4-H programs and youth agriculture education to Monroe County residents in an accessible, family-friendly setting.

“Many people think of 4-H in the context of rural communities. Additionally, many people are unaware that 4-H is delivered through Cornell Cooperative Extension in New York State. It was our goal to bring awareness to our urban community of all that 4-H has to offer, connect youth to the exciting world of agriculture, and make the connection between 4-H and CCE-MC so that people know who to reach out to if they’d like to be more involved,” noted Andrea Lista, CCE-MC Executive Director. “We are so pleased with the community response to this event and feel it was a huge win for our youth, our county, and the 4-H program.”

From afternoon until evening, the 4-H Expo provided unique activities like an energy-producing bike station, engineering and aerodynamic crafts, a spotlight on local agriculture, “Rethink Your Drink” nutrition education, youth-friendly soil and water conservation activities, and a recycling station. Families seemed particularly interested in the 4-H operated farm petting zoo complete with steer calves, miniature horses, chickens and rabbits.

Families enjoyed a 4-H scavenger hunt, a dog obedience demonstration, meeting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol, free rides on the famous Ontario Beach Carousel, a youth friendly band, and The LEGO Batman movie to top off the night. Abbott’s Frozen Custard, located within walking distance of the park, even pledged $1 from every purchase during the event to Monroe County 4-H clubs.

Plans for a 2018 4-H Expo are already in the works and the Youth Development Team intends to make it an annual summer event for the community.

The local Cornell Cooperative Extension serves as a resource for youths, ages five to 18, looking to make new friends, learn new skills and make a difference in the communities. Contact CCE-MC at 753-2577, or visit monroe.cce.cornell.edu for more information.

Provided information