Genesee County Fair 4-H announces livestock show results

The Genesee County 4-H Office would like to congratulate all of the Genesee County 4-H members who exhibited animals at the 2017 Genesee County Fair. They would also like to thank all of their club leaders, volunteers, family members and friends who volunteered their time.

Highlights from the 2017 Genesee County Fair 4-H Livestock Shows:

4-H Beef Cattle Show

•Senior Showman – Shianne Foss

•Junior Showman – Autumn Mathisen

•Master Showman – Shianne Foss

•Supreme Champion Female – Autumn Mathisen

•Reserve Supreme Female – Emily Ehrmentraut

•Grand Champion Steer – Shianne Foss

•Reserve Champion Steer – Becky Kron

4-H Goat Show

•Senior Showman – Melissa Keller

•Junior Showman – Cody Ehrmentraut

•Novice Showman – Jade Winn

•Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe – Jade Winn

•Champion Market Goat – Melissa Keller

4-H Sheep Show

•Senior Showman – Melissa Keller

•Junior Showman – Madelynn Pimm

•Novice Showman – Hunter McCabe

•Master Showman – Melissa Keller

•Supreme Champion Ram – Becky Kron

•Supreme Champion Ewe – Ben Kron

4-H Hog Show

•Senior Showman – Melissa Keller

•Junior Showman – Katelynn Rumsey

•Novice Showman – Camden Baris

•Master Showman – Melissa Keller

•Champion Gilt – Melissa Keller

•Champion Non-Sale Market Hog – Melissa Keller

4-H Dairy Cattle Show

•Senior Showman – Emily Mikel

•Intermediate Showman – Colton Slattery

•Junior Showman – Hudson Luft

•Novice Showman – Justin Deleo

•Master Showman – Emily Mikel

•Reserve Master Showman – Mary Sweeney

