Hamlin Beach State Park to host child safety fair

Hamlin Beach State Park will host a child safety fair on Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. in Area #2 of the park to provide and demonstrate safety information to parents and children in a variety of areas.

The event will feature:

•Boat safety, bike safety, bike rodeo and ATV safety by the New York State Park Police

•Nurses from the Golisano Children’s Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department and the Injury Free Coalition for Kids of Rochester will provide fittings and free children’s bicycle helmets donated by Kohl’s Pedal Patrol

•Finger printing, children’s ID cards and general safety tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

• Vision screening provided by the Hamlin Lions Club

•Car seat inspections by the New York State Troopers

•Important boating and water safety information from the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Additionally, children can explore police cars, fire trucks and ambulances, compliments of the New York State Park Police, Hamlin Ambulance and the Hamlin-Morton-Walker Fire Departments.

Participants are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and swim attire to stay to enjoy all that Hamlin Beach State Park has to offer. The event is free to attend; however, there is the standard $7 per car park entrance fee.

More information is available by calling 964-2462.

