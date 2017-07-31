Monroe County Fair makes move to Rush

After several years at Northampton Park, the Monroe County Fair will move this year to the Town of Rush and Sharlene Reeves, president of the Monroe County Fair and Recreation Association, says she feels the fair has found a long-term home.

“We are very excited about the new location of the fair and to be working with the Town of Rush,” Reeves says.

The Monroe County Fair will be held August 4 through 6, at 6565 East River Road, on ten-acres of the town-owned Rush Riverside Refuge.

“This year the fair will be very small,” Reeves explains, as the process of finding a new home took longer than expected.

“It will be a small look at what the fair will be,” she says. “We will have goat shows, some photography exhibits, a flower show. It will continue to be an agricultural fair, next year we will be up to full speed.”

Reeves says the Fair and Recreation Association will focus on making the event family-oriented and agriculturally-focused. The Association also wants the fair to be an event that provides an opportunity for community members to interact with each other.

She says the location has, “a lot of history … an indoor riding ring, small greenhouse and a small blacksmith’s shop.

This year, admission to the Monroe County Fair is free. “Come out and show your support for the fair and see the new footprint,” Reeves says.

The fair opens at noon on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 4, 5 and 6. It closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Events include a talent show, flower and vegetable show, calf and goat handling demonstrations, meat and dairy goat shows, a pet show and live music both Friday and Saturday night.

There will be 4-H and open shows for animals, flowers, vegetables and food as well as arts, including fine arts, photography, fabric arts and woodworking.

The fair will provide the opportunity for exhibitors to move on to the New York State Fair, Reeves says.

For more information, visit the fair website at mcfair.com.