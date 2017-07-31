More re-zoning requested along the Fourth Section Road/Redman Road corridor in Sweden

A Redman Road resident called it, “the highway from hell,” telling members of the Sweden Town Board and developers Tuesday, July 25, that a proposed re-zoning of a 6.8 parcel of land on the northwest corner of Redman Road and Fourth Section Road, is “impractical.”

Members of the Sweden Town Board held a public hearing on the re-zoning from R1-2S one-family residential, to MR-1 multiple residence for the vacant parcel owned by Frank Sacheli of Brockport, prior to their regular meeting July 25. Park Grove LLC of Rochester proposed to build 49 market rate apartment units on the site in two story buildings with private garages.

“We are confident in the demand,” said Jess Sudol, PE, of Passero Associates in Rochester. Sudol presented concept designs of the development to the board prior to public comment.

He said the target market for the apartments is young professionals and active seniors age 55 and above. Sudol described the proposal as a “smaller project” which fits with the town’s comprehensive plan. Rents would be in the $1,200-$1,400/month range.

“We know traffic is a significant concern,” Sudol said, “we are doing an extensive traffic study.”

The development would have two curb cuts, one on Redman Road and one on Fourth Section Road, on the far west side of the development.

All residents of the Fourth Section Road/Redman Road area who spoke during the public hearing, expressed serious concerns over traffic and safety issues in the corridor, particularly considering a 100-plus unit town home development is also proposed on Fourth Section Road just east of the Free Methodist church.

“I can’t imagine having more people coming out of a driveway not creating more problems,” Redman Road resident Clark Robinson said.

Residents described heavy truck traffic (Redman Road is a truck route), a speed limit of 55 miles per hour on Fourth Section Road, major accidents and no turning lanes as concerns. Drainage issues and safety of pedestrians/bicyclists were also discussed.

They called Redman/Fourth Section a, “horrible, horrible intersection.”

Andrew Stoker, who lives on Hartshorn Drive off of Fourth Section Road, said Sweden is adding too much development in too short a period of time. “In good conscience, how can we add to something that is already an issue?” he questioned the board, regarding heavy traffic in the corridor.

Sweden Supervisor Rob Carges thanked residents for their input. He said he will continue to communicate with the New York State DOT regarding traffic concerns and issues along Route 31/31A, including the intersections at Route 19 and Redman Road. Carges noted there is a new director of the local DOT region. “I can talk to him and suggest a public forum concerning traffic issues on the westside,” Carges said.

The Sweden Town Board did not take action on the proposed zoning change July 25.