Genesee County 4-H announces Market Animal Auction results

The Genesee County 4-H Program would like to thank all of the businesses, families and friends who supported the 47th Annual Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction. The auction was held Thursday, July 20 at the Genesee County Fair. William Kent Inc. auctioned off market goats, lambs, steers and hogs that were raised by local 4-H members. The results of the auction are as follows:

•Champion Market Goat – Exhibited by Melissa Keller. Purchased by Pumpkin Hill Veterinary Clinic, Byron.

•Reserve Champion Market Goat – Exhibited by Cody Ehrmentraut. Purchased by Crossen’s Christmas Tree Farm, Basom.

•Champion Market Lamb – Exhibited by Madelynn Pimm. Purchased by Reisdorf Oil & Propane, Batavia.

•Reserve Champion Market Lamb – Exhibited by Melissa Keller. Purchased by Crossen’s Christmas Tree Farm, Basom

•Champion Market Steer – Exhibited by Morgan Hofheins. Purchased by Paul Marshall Produce, Elba

•Reserve Champion Market Steer – Exhibited by Shianne Foss. Purchased by Alden State Bank, Alden.

•Champion Market Hog – Exhibited by Hudson Weber. Purchased by The Red Osier Landmark Restaurant, Stafford.

•Reserve Champion Market Hog – Exhibited by Raegan Weber. Purchased by Kreher’s Farm Fresh Eggs, Clarence.

The Genesee County 4-H Program would also like to extend a special thanks to the following businesses and friends for their donations to the 4-H livestock program this year: Baskin Livestock, Cedar Street Sales & Rentals, HTI Recycling LLC, Nutreco USA Inc., Purina Animal Nutrition, Scott Adams Trucking, Stephen Hawley & Assoc. LLC, The Nesbitt Family, Tompkins Bank of Castile and William Kent Inc.

Provided information and photos