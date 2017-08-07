Don't miss
- Brockport Arts FestivalPosted 2 days ago
- Mid-summer vegetable garden issuesPosted 2 weeks ago
- Genesee County 4-H Exhibits selected for New York State FairPosted 2 weeks ago
- Joe’s Stories – Some old, some new, mostly true A story about Aldi StoresPosted 3 weeks ago
Wheel Fest Committee presents check to the Ronald McDonald House
By Admin on August 7, 2017
Members of the Hamlin Wheel Fest Committee presented a check for $2,315 to the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester. The money was raised by bids made on donated items from people and businesses in Hamlin and the surrounding areas.
Pictured (l-r): Maureen David, Hamlin Wheel Fest; Jackie Crego, Director of Development and Marketing, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, Inc.; Kathi Rickman, Hamlin Wheel Fest; Linda Eichas, Hamlin Wheel Fest.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login