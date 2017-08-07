Home   >   News   >   Wheel Fest Committee presents check to the Ronald McDonald House

Wheel Fest Committee presents check to the Ronald McDonald House

By on August 7, 2017

Members of the Hamlin Wheel Fest Committee presented a check for $2,315 to the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester. The money was raised by bids made on donated items from people and businesses in Hamlin and the surrounding areas.

Pictured (l-r): Maureen David, Hamlin Wheel Fest; Jackie Crego, Director of Development and Marketing, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, Inc.; Kathi Rickman, Hamlin Wheel Fest; Linda Eichas, Hamlin Wheel Fest.

hamlin-wheel-fest-checkProvided photo and information

