Wheel Fest Committee presents check to the Ronald McDonald House

Members of the Hamlin Wheel Fest Committee presented a check for $2,315 to the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester. The money was raised by bids made on donated items from people and businesses in Hamlin and the surrounding areas.

Pictured (l-r): Maureen David, Hamlin Wheel Fest; Jackie Crego, Director of Development and Marketing, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, Inc.; Kathi Rickman, Hamlin Wheel Fest; Linda Eichas, Hamlin Wheel Fest.

Provided photo and information