Changes in store for former Sweden Senior Center

The next several weeks will be a time of transition for Seniors in the Brockport/Sweden/Clarkson community who use the former Sweden Senior Center – most recently known as the Lodge on the Canal – located at 133 State Street in the Village of Brockport.

Programming for seniors will move to the Sweden/Clarkson Recreation Center off Route 19 south of the village, as the town will lease the entire Lodge building to Lifetime Assistance.

“I hope everyone will give it a chance,” Town Board member Lori Skoog says.

Skoog is a long-time advocate for both Seniors and the Senior Center, and led a fight in 2014 to stop the town from selling the building. At that time, a group of community members stepped forward to work with the town with the goal of keeping the Senior Center at its village location, as well as develop more community-wide programming at the site.

It was hoped that usage of the center would grow, but that has not been the case, Skoog explains.

She held a meeting Thursday, July 27 at the Lodge, to discuss the move of programming with groups and individuals who have continued to use the building. Skoog said those who use the facility on a regular basis were understanding about the decision to shift activities to the Sweden/Clarkson Recreation Center.

Skoog says she is now working with Recreation Center staff to create a special “gathering place” at the Recreation Center for Seniors and anyone in the community to enjoy.

“It would be used for cards, small classes, reading the paper, socializing, etc,” she says. “Hopefully we will have coffee available during part of the day.”

Skoog says she wants to give the space, “a family-room feel,” with lamps, comfortable furniture, tables and chairs. “The artwork is being brought up from The Lodge and will hang in the gathering room, creating a gallery atmosphere,” she adds.

Lifetime Assistance is welcoming seniors to continue to participate in the lunch program at The Lodge location and Skoog says the Medical Motor busing service, blood pressure checks, Agape, and Stretch and Tone will still take place at The Lodge. Additionally, “They will still be able to bake cookies there,” she says.

In addition to the “gathering place” at the Recreation Center, Skoog says other improvements have been made to accommodate the move of Senior activities. “There is new flooring in another room for line dancing,” she says. There are now parking spaces for the disabled, and Skoog says she hopes to get a railing in place from parking spots to the building.

She plans to continue her work of advocating for seniors in the community. “I’ve been working and meeting with Jill Wisnowski, Recreation Center Supervisor, and Joe Kincaid,” Skoog says. Kincaid is assistant to the recreation supervisor and is working to make the transition as smooth as possible.

“He has been meeting with all the groups at The Lodge,” Skoog says. “He cares and is very thoughtful.”

The physical moving of items such as pianos for the chorus (Sweden Senior Singers), was expected to begin the week of August 7. Skoog says the move should be complete by the third week of September. A list of new programs and locations will be available prior to Labor Day, she says.

“We want people to be as informed as possible,” she says. “We will do the best we can for a smooth transition and will gradually increase programming to suit the needs of people who are there. I believe they will be pleasantly surprised.”

Skoog noted that some seniors are already involved in programming that currently takes place at the Recreation Center. “They will help with the transition, too,” she says.

Seniors are a growing component of the Sweden/Clarkson/Brockport community who make a vital contribution, Skoog observes. “They are a huge resource,” she says, and points to groups such as those who knit and quilt. Quilters make 300 quilts each year to donate to cancer patients, migrant families, and Veteran’s hospitals. Knitters have made 8,000 hats which go to cancer patients locally. Others make dresses for Dresses Around the World.

“They have an impact locally and internationally,” Skoog says. “Their contributions are incredible. Seniors are a big part of all communities and have a lot to offer. It’s time that they are properly recognized.”

Skoog also recognized the Sweden Senior Association, Inc., which has given over $150,000 to the Sweden Senior Center over the years.

She acknowledges that it will be difficult for them to leave their beautiful space on the canal in which they have invested so much. “They deserve to have something,” she says. “They should continue to meet at the Recreation Center and maybe new people will join the group.”

Skoog emphasizes that the town is leasing The Lodge to Lifetime Assistance. “Having the two buildings combined fiscally makes sense, but I am totally against selling,” she says.