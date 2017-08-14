Don't miss
The 2017 Legacy Tour commemorating the Erie Canal Bicentennial 1000 miles…100 days…30+ ports-of-call
By Admin on August 14, 2017
Young visitors enjoyed exploring the 88-foot long boat.
Art Cohn tells the visitors on board the Lois McClure the history of the canal schooner. Cohn is one of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum’s co-founders, and captains the tugboat Churchill which tows the Lois McClure canal schooner. The dachshund on the table is Art Cohn’s dog, Josey Wales. K. Fien photos.
