The 2017 Legacy Tour commemorating the Erie Canal Bicentennial 1000 miles…100 days…30+ ports-of-call

Young visitors enjoyed exploring the 88-foot long boat.

Art Cohn tells the visitors on board the Lois McClure the history of the canal schooner. Cohn is one of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum’s co-founders, and captains the tugboat Churchill which tows the Lois McClure canal schooner. The dachshund on the table is Art Cohn’s dog, Josey Wales. K. Fien photos.