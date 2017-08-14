Home   >   News   >   The 2017 Legacy Tour commemorating the Erie Canal Bicentennial 1000 miles…100 days…30+ ports-of-call

By on August 14, 2017
Lake Champlain Maritime Museum’s replica 1862 canal schooner Lois McClure made a stop at the Spencerport Depot and Canal Museum on Monday, August 7 on her 2017 Legacy Tour commemorating the Erie Canal Bicentennial. As an authentic replica, Lois McClure has no means of propulsion other than sail, so the 1964 tugboat C.L. Churchill provides power. While in port the schooner crew shared a maritime perspective on the relationship between waterways and trees, canal boats and forests, and how they contributed to the transformation of the United States.

Young visitors enjoyed exploring the 88-foot long boat.

 

 

lois-mcclure-guyArt Cohn tells the visitors on board the Lois McClure the history of the canal schooner. Cohn is one of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum’s co-founders, and captains the tugboat Churchill which tows the Lois McClure canal schooner. The dachshund on the table is Art Cohn’s dog, Josey Wales. K. Fien photos.

