Bids awarded for Sweden Town Park lodge project

Construction could begin soon on the Sweden Park Lodge. Sweden Town Council members awarded bids for the project during a special meeting at the Sweden Town Hall, August 15.

“This has been a long, long time coming,” Supervisor Rob Carges said. “I’m very excited to see it happen.”

The Sweden Park Lodge will be located next to Kepler’s pond, about midway through the park. According to the town, the 2,600 square foot lodge will include a fireplace, kitchen and restrooms and will be available to rent year-round by residents, community groups, businesses and service organizations.

Additionally, the Sweden/Clarkson Recreation Department will be able to use the lodge as a site for programming.

The general contracting bid was awarded to Whitney East of Rochester for $441,481; the plumbing contracting bid was awarded to E-Plumbing & Piping, Inc. of Hilton for $32,700; the mechanical contracting bid was awarded to Wyco Mechanical of Brockport for $33,793; and the electrical contracting bid was awarded to Hewitt-Young Electric of Rochester for $38,276.

Town officials and contractors planned a meeting at the site Wednesday, August 16, to begin discussing details and timetables for the project.

Supervisor Carges noted the town received a New York State Regional Economic Development Council grant of $446,145 for the project two years ago. The grant was secured by a partnership between the town and the Sweden Community Recreation Foundation.

“The grant will cover 75 percent of the cost of the project,” Carges said.

Additionally, the town has received $75,000 in SAM grant funding from NY State Senator Robert Ortt, which will, “off-set more of the cost,” Supervisor Carges said, “it’s very encouraging.”