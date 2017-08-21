Law Enforcement Recogniton Day held in conjunction with Town of Greece Summer Concert Finale

Law Enforcement Recognition Day is a community event aimed at strengthening the relationship between residents and law enforcement officials, and helps to increase awareness to the different methods residents can utilize to ensure the community is kept safe. This year’s Law Enforcement Recognition Day, held Sunday, August 13 at the Greece Town Hall Campus, featured several law enforcement/safety vendors, including STOP-DWI, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Willow Domestic Violence, and Victim Assistance. There were also law enforcement vehicles and equipment on display, and the Mounted Unit paid a visit to the event as well. The NCMEC provided 18 families with Child ID’s from their free Child ID Booth.

The Town of Greece Summer Concert Series came to an end that day with the last featured band of the summer: 90 West Band. Their music, which has been entertaining Western New York and the surrounding areas for 17 years, featured an array of country tunes from current artists to country classics. The crowd had fun singing and dancing along to the well-known tunes.

In keeping with the country theme, Forest Hill Catering sold chicken BBQ meals. Proceeds from these meals were donated directly to the Greece Police Athletic League (GPAL), which is an organization that aims to bring the community and the police department together by engaging police officers and youth in sports. The program, which is free of charge and remains the only completely free Police Athletic League (PAL) program within New York State, is intended to be more than simply learning about or playing a sport; it is about building good relationships with police officers in a positive environment and promoting healthy youth activities.

