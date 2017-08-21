Spencerport Rotarians receive Paul Harris Fellow honors

The Rotary Paul Harris Fellow program recognizes individuals who contribute, or have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. The honor was established in 1957 to show appreciation for contributions that support the Rotary International Annual Fund, PolioPlus, or an approved Foundation grant. Three Spencerport Rotarians recently received Paul Harris Fellow honors – Reverend Nancy Peebles, (her third Paul Harris), Colleen Farley (her second Paul Harris) and Joe Marasco (his ninth Paul Harris).

Provided photo and information