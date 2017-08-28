Lions Club celebrates centennial

Lions Club International celebrates its centennial this year and to honor its commitment to community service for the last hundred years, the Brockport Lions Club has adopted, as it’s Legacy Project, the restoration of the clock in the tower of the United Methodist Church. Brockport Lion Kyle Kurkowski (left) presented Lions President Keith Marshall with a check for $1,000 on behalf of the Tompkins Insurance Agency to help with the project which will require $21,500 to complete. The community’s help is necessary to reach this goal. If interested in helping, send a donation to The Village of Brockport/Clock Fund.

Provided photo and information