Spencerport Rotarians head to airport to greet new foreign exchange student

Spencerport Rotarians headed to the airport recently to greet their new foreign exchange student Nanaka Kakishima from Kanazawa, Japan. Lisa White and her daughter Amber are hosting Nanaka. Last year Amber was also sponsored by the Spencerport Rotary Club as an outbound foreign exchange student to Thailand. Nanaka will attend Spencerport High School as a senior this year. She likes art, drawing, basketball and swimming.

Provided photo and information