Town of Clarkson celebrates new Highway Department office

The Town of Clarkson kicked off its annual “Good Neighbor Day” celebration Friday, August 25, with a Highway Department Open House to give residents a first-hand look at new offices recently added to the front of the highway garage adjacent to Hafner Park on Route 19/North Lake Road.

Highway Superintendent Bob Viscardi thanked everyone involved in making the project a reality; he now has his own private office in the new addition. The Highway Department administrative assistant’s office is also located in the new addition adjacent to the reception area.

Clarkson Town Supervisor Paul Kimball says the current highway garage was constructed in 1985. The new offices are located on the south end of the building facing Lake Road/Route 19.

Kimball noted that Viscardi now, “has a place to go and can close a door,” when holding meetings.

“We welcome the addition and can’t thank Senator (Joseph) Robach enough,” Kimball said.

Senator Robach’s office applied for a State and Municipal Facilities Program grant in 2014 for $75,000 on behalf of the Town of Clarkson. The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York notified the town in July of 2014 that the grant had been approved. Ground-breaking for the project was held in March 2017 and the project was finished in July.

“I’m happy to bring money back (to Clarkson) and help out,” Senator Robach said. “Clarkson is a nice community and a good place to live.”

He noted that often the work done by Highway Department employees can be taken for granted, but during recent weather-related disasters, it was local Highway Department personnel who stepped up to help their communities recover.

Robach praised the new offices as, “a long-term project that will serve residents into the future.”