Genesee County 4-H’ers participate in youth swine shows at state fair

Youth from the Genesee County 4-H program represented their local 4-H Swine Club at the Great New York State Fair. Genesee County swine club members competed against youth from across the state in the youth swine shows Wednesday, August 30.

Local participants were: Melissa Keller, Becky and Benjamin Kron and Katelynn Rumsey.

The local 4-H swine club members also competed in the Empire Swine Youth Scholarship contest. Participants of the contest compete in several different categories including: showmanship, pork quality, assurance plus, skillathon, interviews and more.

Melissa Keller won the contest for the second year in-a-row. Becky Kron placed 11th as a first-year participant and Benjamin Kron placed 15th.

Provided information