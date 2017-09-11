Don't miss
Home   >   News   >   Genesee County 4-H’ers participate in youth swine shows at state fair

Genesee County 4-H’ers participate in youth swine shows at state fair

By on September 11, 2017
Genesee County 4-H swine show participants (from left to right): Melissa Keller, Benjamin Kron, Becky Kron and Katelynn Rumsey. Provided photo

Genesee County 4-H swine show participants (from left to right): Melissa Keller, Benjamin Kron, Becky Kron and Katelynn Rumsey. Provided photo

Youth from the Genesee County 4-H program represented their local 4-H Swine Club at the Great New York State Fair. Genesee County swine club members competed against youth from across the state in the youth swine shows Wednesday, August 30.

Local participants were: Melissa Keller, Becky and Benjamin Kron and Katelynn Rumsey.

The local 4-H swine club members also competed in the Empire Swine Youth Scholarship contest. Participants of the contest compete in several different categories including: showmanship, pork quality, assurance plus, skillathon, interviews and more.

Melissa Keller won the contest for the second year in-a-row. Becky Kron placed 11th as a first-year participant and Benjamin Kron placed 15th.

Provided information

You must be logged in to post a comment Login