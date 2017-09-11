Greece Police Department announces Explorer Post recruitment meeting

Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich and the Greece Police Department are pleased to offer an Explorer Post recruitment meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, at the Greece PD Headquarters multi-purpose room at 6 Vince Tofany Boulevard.

The Greece Police Department, in conjunction with the Exploring Division of the Seneca Waterways Council, will host an Exploring Post geared towards exposing 14 to 20 year-olds to the different aspects of law enforcement. This informational meeting is an opportunity to discover what the Exploring Program is all about. Participants will also meet the advisors for the Greece Police Department Explorers Post.

To register for this informal meeting or for more information, e-mail Stuart.Schnettler@Scouting.org or call 241-8560. There is a $50 registration fee (make checks out to “Seneca Waterways”) and registration form, distributed at the event, which will be collected at the meeting.

