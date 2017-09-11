Slaughter condemns President Trump’s move to end DACA

Congresswoman Louise Slaughter (NY-25) recently condemned President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The DACA program provides certainty to young men and women who were brought to America as children. This political move will have devastating impacts on families and communities nationwide, with an estimated $2.5 billion being sent out of New York annually if DACA workers are removed.

“The president’s move today is unconscionable,” Slaughter said. “Nearly 800,000 young people nationwide rely on DACA to stay in the only country they’ve ever known. According to the latest polling, a solid majority of Americans – nearly 65 percent – support this program. Titans of industry, including leaders at Google, Amazon and Facebook, have urged the president not to kick out immigrants who were brought here as children. As we work to rebuild our economy, we shouldn’t be deporting the people that bring us the talent and ideas to help do that. This will cost our state’s economy more than $2.5 billion every year. The president’s decision will harm our economy and endanger the future of thousands of Americans.”

