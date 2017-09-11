Town of Sweden Memorializes Wayne “Jack” Mazzarella

Sweden Town Board members August 29 adopted a resolution Memorializing the late Wayne “Jack” Mazzarella. For decades, Mazzarella served the Brockport/Sweden community in countless ways.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do without Jack,” Sweden Councilperson Robert Muesebeck said. “There isn’t anything he hasn’t done or wouldn’t do for anyone in this community.”

Mazzarella died July 29 at the age of 89. He came to Brockport in 1951 to attend Brockport State College and met his wife, Christine, there.

The resolution Memorializing Mazzarella includes many of the long list of contributions he made to the community. He taught at Brockport Central Schools focusing on middle school English and Social Studies for much of his 35 year career.

Mazzarella established the airport in the Town of Sweden in 1967; served in the Brockport Fire Department for many years and continued as an Exempt and as the chaplain; was an active parishioner at the Nativity BVM parish; was a long-time volunteer at Lakeside Memorial Hospital and repaired beds at the nursing home; undertook the repair of hundreds of bicycles for children, community members, and the Brockport Welcome Center on the canal; and volunteered for many other organizations including the Western Monroe Historical Society and the Brockport College Alumni Association.

Councilperson Muesebeck called Mazzarella an exemplary, “citizen, neighbor and friend.”