United Shoreline to hold rally

Addressed by legislators David Godfrey and Lynne Johnson, co-chairs of the Niagara Orleans Regional Alliance, United Shoreline will host a rally at 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 8, at the Wilson Fire Hall, 250 Young Street, Wilson, to discuss the impact of “Plan 2014” on the businesses and homeowners along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

Guest speakers also featured include: Assistant Attorney General Mike Russo (to discuss what to look out for when dealing with repairs and contractors), Village of Wilson Mayor Art Lawson (to address the impact of “Plan 2014” on local businesses), Deputy Chief of Staff Michael Kracker, Deputy District Director Chris Catt from the office of Congressman Chris Collins (to discuss the status of the Federal Declaration – When was the request submitted? Did the Governor miss the deadline? Has he resubmitted the request? If not, what’s the status of it?), appointee to the State of New York Governor’s Great Lakes Basin Advisory Council and licensed engineer Tony McKenna and President of the Lake Ontario South Shore Council Henry Stewart.

Newfane Middle School’s book, “Lake Ontario’s Problem,” will be on sale in the lobby before the rally. There will also be grant application assistance from Niagara Falls, NHS, Inc.

