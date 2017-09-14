Don't miss
- 2017 Autumn GuidePosted 2 days ago
- 70th Wedding AnniversaryPosted 1 week ago
- Cats in the gardenPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport Fall Sports PreviewsPosted 1 week ago
- Apple Fest Photo Contest seeks reflections of lifePosted 2 weeks ago
Oktoberfest Celebration September 23
By Admin on September 14, 2017
Come to the Oktoberfest Celebration on September 23 at the Hamlin VFW Post, 1739 Lake Road from 5 to 10 p.m., sponsored by the Hamlin Republican Committee. Contact a committee member for ticket – $5 pre event price, $8 at the door. Enjoy music by the Auslanders from Buffalo and German Dancing. German food and drink sold separately.
Provided photo and information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login