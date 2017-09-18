Joseph Sidonio has narrow lead in Murray Town Supervisor Republican Primary

With a mere seven votes separating candidates Robert Miller and Joseph Sidonio, voters will have to wait until absentee ballots are counted Monday, September 18, to learn the final result of the Town of Murray Republican Primary for town supervisor.

Unofficial results were made available September 12 by elections officials at the Town of Murray polling site.

Joseph Sidonio came out on top in voting on Primary Day, September 12, with 262 votes to 255 votes for Robert Miller, currently a Murray Town councilperson. Officials say there are 23 absentee ballots which have yet to be counted and because of the closeness of the results, those ballots will likely determine the winner.

Sidonio, who gathered on primary night with friends, family and supporters at Holley Central Middle School/High School, called the primary race between himself and Miller, “Controversial, it has been a heated and nasty campaign,” Sidonio said. “I’m sorry the community had to endure that.”

Sidonio is facing a charge of petit larceny for allegedly removing a wooden yard sign belonging to Robert Miller. Sidonio contends the sign contains false and libelous information about him and he has hired a lawyer to take legal action against Miller.

Despite the contentious atmosphere, Sidonio said both he and Miller have the best interests of the Murray community in mind. Sidonio said he is hopeful he will win Republican backing and is thankful to all his supporters, including his family.

The primary garnered intense interest from the community and the turnout was impressive with 520 ballots cast. Republican Party officials said there are 1240 registered Republicans in the town.

Republican voters also chose two candidates for Murray Town Board Primary Day. Incumbent Councilperson Paul Hendel received 349 votes and Michael Mele received 367 votes. Michael Whalen received 174 votes.

An Independence Party primary was also held in Murray for town supervisor. Robert Miller received two votes and 11 votes were cast for write-in candidates. Joe Sidonio ran as a write-in candidate for the Independence primary.