Soil and Water Conservation District hosts Conservation Field Days

Don’t miss the 29th Annual Conservation Field Days Event Tuesday, September 19 to Thursday, September 21, at Ellison Park. The Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District continues to coordinate this very successful educational event.

Along with the Monroe County Parks Department, Wegmans and Marathon Engineering who sponsor the event, will host approximately 1,370 fifth and sixth grade students. This year, 14 area schools are registered to attend including: RCSD School No. 2, Schlegel Road School, RCSD School No. 3, State Road School, RCSD School No. 16, Northstar Christian Academy, RCSD School No. 42, Klem Road North and South Schools, Oliver Middle School (Brockport), Nazareth Elementary, DeWitt Road School, Spry Middle School and St. John Neumann.

School Conservation Field Days provides a unique opportunity to enhance a student’s excitement for the outdoors through environmental conservation lessons taught by professionals in the field who share their expertise in exciting and interactive ways. The venue allows for a fun and casual outdoor structure for the students to learn about conservation.

The primary goal of the Conservation Field Days event is to teach students about environmental issues in order to increase their awareness of how to make a difference and conserve natural resources, while enjoying beautiful, local parks.

