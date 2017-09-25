Foodlink Mobile Pantry returns to Brockport High School

Brockport Central School District is excited to extend its partnership with Foodlink and serve as a Mobile Pantry distribution site for a second year.

The Foodlink Mobile Pantry will return to Brockport on Friday, September 29. Food will be set up in the Brockport High School cafeteria from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Families should bring boxes or bags to transport the food.

The Foodlink Mobile Pantry provides food at no charge to people 18 and older, with no income or residency requirements. Foodlink staff and district volunteers unload, set-up and distribute food directly to families in attendance.

