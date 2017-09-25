- 60-plus year tradition continues at Burch FarmsPosted 5 hours ago
- Community volunteers needed for Facilities Task ForcePosted 5 hours ago
- 2017 Fall LinkPosted 7 days ago
- Soil and Water Conservation District hosts Conservation Field DaysPosted 1 week ago
- Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers flu shotsPosted 1 week ago
- 2017 Autumn GuidePosted 2 weeks ago
- Cats in the gardenPosted 3 weeks ago
- Brockport Fall Sports PreviewsPosted 3 weeks ago
Foodlink Mobile Pantry returns to Brockport High School
Brockport Central School District is excited to extend its partnership with Foodlink and serve as a Mobile Pantry distribution site for a second year.
The Foodlink Mobile Pantry will return to Brockport on Friday, September 29. Food will be set up in the Brockport High School cafeteria from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Families should bring boxes or bags to transport the food.
The Foodlink Mobile Pantry provides food at no charge to people 18 and older, with no income or residency requirements. Foodlink staff and district volunteers unload, set-up and distribute food directly to families in attendance.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login