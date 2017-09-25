Oak Orchard Health to hold voter registration drive

On Tuesday, September 26, Oak Orchard Health will join over 2,500 partners nationwide in hosting a National Voter Registration Day 2017 event at its centers in Albion, Brockport and Warsaw as part of a massive 50-state effort to register thousands of voters.

U.S. Citizens may come to the following OOH Centers on Tuesday, September 26 during the times listed below to register to vote, or update their registrations.

•9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oak Orchard Health, 301 West Avenue, Albion

•9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oak Orchard Health, 300 West Avenue, Brockport

•9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oak Orchard Health, 81 South Main Street, Warsaw

The goal for this year’s annual National Voter Registration Day is to increase participation in the 2017 state and municipal elections across the country by encouraging Americans to register to vote and make their voices heard at the ballot box.

While national elections get the media attention, local elections in many ways have a more direct impact on people’s lives, including the quality of roads and transit systems, schools, parks and greenways, public safety and more.

Since its founding in 2012, National Voter Registration Day has grown into a massive cultural and civic event with nationwide reach.

As a nonpartisan unofficial national holiday, National Voter Registration Day counts on thousands of partners and volunteers across the political spectrum. Started in 2012 for the presidential election, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right – the right to vote.

Americans can also register to vote online at www.NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org.

