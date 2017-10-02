Bridge work continues for Martha Street Bridge in Spencerport

The New York State Department of Transportation announced plans to continue work on the Martha Street bridge over the Erie Canal in the village of Spencerport.

The bridge closed for roughly a two-hour period on Thursday, September 28. The bridge will close again for one day on October 2, starting at 8 a.m., while the repairs are performed.

A recent bridge inspection and engineering analysis identified deteriorating steel. The bridge repair work will avoid the maximum weight from being reduced. It is currently posted for 12 tons.

No official detour will be posted, however Union Street (Route 259) is less than a quarter mile to the east.

The Martha Street bridge is a single lane, steel truss bridge built in 1908. Approximately 1,000 vehicles cross the canal there daily.

