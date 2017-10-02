Brockport receives grant and community donations for tower clock restoration

The project to repair and restore the Seth Thomas Tower Clock on the Brockport United Methodist Church on Main Street received a major push forward recently with the announcement that the Rochester Area Community Foundation has approved an $11,000 grant to help with the cost of the project. Additionally, a donation from community veterans organizations will cover the remainder of the expected cost.

Brockport Mayor Margaret Blackman calls the grant a, “great coup” for the village.

The tower clock ceased to work more than a year ago and the Brockport Lions Club has already raised over $9,000 towards the effort, Mayor Blackman said.

Mayor Blackman said she wrote the grant with the help of Brockport Deputy Mayor Bill Andrews.

The clock requires extensive repairs with the estimated total cost of $21,500. Repair work is being done by the Essence of Time company in Lockport. The clock was presented to the village in 1914 by the Monroe Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in memory of Revolutionary War soldiers buried in the vicinity of Brockport.

Additionally, Sweden Town Councilperson Bob Muesebeck told the Suburban News/Hamlin-Clarkson Herald that the Brockport Area Vets Club, American Legion Post #379, SAL Post #379, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post #379 and VFW Post 2890 will present a $2,000 check towards the restoration on Saturday, September 30. That donation would cover the remaining cost of the restoration project.

Proposed memorial for Megan Dix

During their regular meeting September 18, Brockport Village Board members heard “concept stage” presentations regarding a proposed memorial in remembrance of Megan Dix.

Linda Kruger, who works at the Brockport Lowes, and who represented a group of Lowes employees, told board members they would like to build a sitting area and flower garden between the wooded area and the railroad tracks at the rear of the South Avenue parking lot. The memorial would include a walkway from the parking lot to the sitting area.

Lowes employees are seeking the necessary approval from the village and say they would like the community to be involved. They foresee plantings of flowers, shrubs and a ground cover at the site. The memorial would consist of a concrete bench, patio blocks and hostas planted along the sides of the patio block.

Code change requested for urban chickens

Residents Bruno Hanshaw, Sara Hart, Danielle Colon and Erica Linden requested that the board consider a change in the village code which prohibits the keeping of farm animals in the village to allow for urban chickens.

They presented board members with information about the benefits of urban chickens which include their ability to naturally control pests. The residents also addressed what they call common myths about chickens. The group said chickens are quiet, clean and do not attract predators any more than cats, rabbits, dogs and other pets. Additionally, they presented proposed rules for urban hens and penalties for violations.

Mayor Margaret Blackman and Deputy Mayor Bill Andrews said the projects have been referred to the next regular board meeting for further consideration. The urban chicken proposal may go to the village Code Review Committee, Andrews said.