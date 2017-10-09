Bergen holds ribbon-cutting for all-season pavilion

Thanks to thoughtful foresight and lots of hard work, the Village of Bergen has successfully “up-cycled” it’s former water pump/DPW building into an attractive, welcoming all-season shelter for community use.

The project was taken on to, “grow our sense of place in Bergen … and encourage others to visit our village,” Bergen Mayor Anna Marie Barclay said during a dedication ceremony/ribbon cutting at the Sage Pavilion Thursday, September 28.

The renovation of the building – a former eyesore at the entrance to Hartland Park and the village’s disc golf course – was part of the village’s Parks Master Plan, Mayor Barclay said.

The village wanted an all-season pavilion, she explained, but was unsuccessful at obtaining grant funding to help cover the cost of building something new.

Following a “walk and talk,” in which the walkability of the village of assessed, local leaders took a second look at the building, which had become run-down, and decided to explore the possibility that the building could be renovated to serve as an all-season shelter.

The Sage Pavilion is located along a walking trail (off South Lake Avenue/Route 19) that connects Hartland Park to Hickory Park (just across Route 19) and the entire village. Parking is also readily available adjacent to the building.

State Senator Mike Ranzenhofer was able to obtain a $100,000 SAM Grant for the project, and village workers completed the extensive renovation work which includes modern bathrooms, a patio area and a covered portico entrance with a modern, mission-style vibe. Bergen brick on the interior has been exposed and preserved as part of the design. The exterior facade features mixed materials including sage-colored siding, stone and stained wood.

“It was not an easy project,” Mayor Barclay explained. The building contained two open basements and had not been in use for years.

“We had great teamwork in place,” Mayor Barclay said, and thanked village employees and DPW Supervisor Gary Zawodzinski as well as the Village office staff including administrator/clerk/treasurer Cortney Gale for their work and dedication in seeing the project through.

“Their efforts certainly came to fruition here in this building,” she said.

Jay Grasso from Senator Ranzenhofer’s office, attended the dedication. He said the renovation of the building was a great project. “They took something that many said should be torn down and repurposed it for the good. The Village of Bergen has stepped forward and shown great projects to the senator.”

The Sage Pavilion is named for the village’s first mayor, W. Monroe Sage, who is buried in nearby Mt. Rest Cemetery, Mayor Barclay said.

“We dedicate (the pavilion) to Bergen families and friends who will meet and celebrate in this place,” she said.