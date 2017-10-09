- Brockport approves memorialPosted 17 hours ago
- Community invited to fire safety E.D.I.T.H. DrillPosted 17 hours ago
- Fall Home 2017Posted 1 week ago
- Bridge work continues for Martha Street Bridge in SpencerportPosted 1 week ago
- Spencerport High School discusses substance abuse in the communityPosted 1 week ago
- 60-plus year tradition continues at Burch FarmsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Community volunteers needed for Facilities Task ForcePosted 2 weeks ago
- 2017 Fall LinkPosted 3 weeks ago
- Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers flu shotsPosted 3 weeks ago
- 2017 Autumn GuidePosted 4 weeks ago
History on display at Newman Riga Library
History is on display at the Newman Riga Library. Two hundred and forty years ago, the two battles of Saratoga were fought. After the opening battle at Freeman’s Farm and the second battle of Bemis Heights, British General Burgoyne surrendered to the Americans on October 17, 1777. The American victory at Bemis Heights over the British ultimately brought the French into the war in support of the Americans, the last crucial piece in the fight for independence. Ron Zorn has skillfully recreated scenes from each of the battles, with accurate representations of each army and their allies. For more information, call the library at 293-2009.
Provided photo and information
