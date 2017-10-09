History on display at Newman Riga Library

History is on display at the Newman Riga Library. Two hundred and forty years ago, the two battles of Saratoga were fought. After the opening battle at Freeman’s Farm and the second battle of Bemis Heights, British General Burgoyne surrendered to the Americans on October 17, 1777. The American victory at Bemis Heights over the British ultimately brought the French into the war in support of the Americans, the last crucial piece in the fight for independence. Ron Zorn has skillfully recreated scenes from each of the battles, with accurate representations of each army and their allies. For more information, call the library at 293-2009.

