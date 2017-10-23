Book Sale planned at Hamlin Public Library

The Friends of the Hamlin Public Library will be having a book sale at the Hamlin Public Library, 1680 Lake Road, Hamlin, Thursday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, November 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prices will be $1 for hardcover books, 50¢ for paperback books, 50¢ for all children’s books and $1 for DVDs. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, there is a $3 bag sale and from noon to 1 p.m. unsold items are free.

The group is looking for donations of adult fiction and nonfiction books, children’s and teen books, DVDs and audio books that are clean, fairly new and in good condition. Bring donations to the library during regular business hours which are: Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No donations will be accepted after Friday, October 27.

Proceeds from the Friends of the Hamlin Library book sales are used to run the children’s Summer Reading program for the library, additional programming throughout the year and pay for library needs not covered from other sources.

Also, if you are looking for a fun, no stress, not for profit group where you could volunteer, check out the Friends of the Hamlin Library. They meet on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Hamlin Public Library. For more details, call the library at 964-2320.

Provided information