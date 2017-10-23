Brockport Kiwanis Club holds Installation Dinner

The Kiwanis Club of Brockport held its annual Installation Dinner on Thursday, September 28 at the Village Inn in Albion. The Genesee Division Lieutenant Governor, Lucien Giancurcio, presided over the formal installation of the club officers for the coming year. They include Carl Gouveia as Club President, Meg Morin as Club Vice-President, Wanda Miner as Club Secretary and Eileen Ryerse as Club Treasurer. The Kiwanis Club of Brockport thanks Dan Perry for his service as President and Interim Secretary for the last year. The club looks forward to an exceptional and energetic year as they continue their service to the children of the world. Left to right are: Carl Gouveia (President), Lucien Giancurcio (Lieutenant Governor) and Dr. Daniel Perry (Past President).

Provided photo and information