Certificates presented to senior citizens completing the Senior Citizen Police Academy

Sheriff Patrick O’Flynn presented certificates on October 12 to senior citizens who completed the Senior Citizen Police Academy. This academy was free to senior citizens and offered a unique look into the Sheriff’s office and operations. Nearly 60 people took part in the academy, which began at the end of August. Seniors from Greece and Ogden were part of the 7-week academy where they learned about the operations of the Sheriff’s Office. They toured the 911 center, the jail, the Hall of Justice, the Public Safety Training Facility, and were given presentations from each specialized team; S.W.A.T., Scuba, K-9, Bomb Squad, and Hostage Recovery Team.

Provided photo