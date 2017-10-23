- Monroe County Social Host Law – Underage drinking is unsafe, unhealthy and unacceptablePosted 1 day ago
- Hawley appeals to state officials for bridge repair fundingPosted 1 day ago
- Brockport approves memorialPosted 2 weeks ago
- Community invited to fire safety E.D.I.T.H. DrillPosted 2 weeks ago
- Fall Home 2017Posted 3 weeks ago
- Bridge work continues for Martha Street Bridge in SpencerportPosted 3 weeks ago
- Spencerport High School discusses substance abuse in the communityPosted 3 weeks ago
- 2017 Fall LinkPosted 1 month ago
- Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers flu shotsPosted 1 month ago
- Brockport Fall Sports PreviewsPosted 2 months ago
Certificates presented to senior citizens completing the Senior Citizen Police Academy
Sheriff Patrick O’Flynn presented certificates on October 12 to senior citizens who completed the Senior Citizen Police Academy. This academy was free to senior citizens and offered a unique look into the Sheriff’s office and operations. Nearly 60 people took part in the academy, which began at the end of August. Seniors from Greece and Ogden were part of the 7-week academy where they learned about the operations of the Sheriff’s Office. They toured the 911 center, the jail, the Hall of Justice, the Public Safety Training Facility, and were given presentations from each specialized team; S.W.A.T., Scuba, K-9, Bomb Squad, and Hostage Recovery Team.
Provided photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login