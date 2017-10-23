Frances Apartments complex opens in Sweden

At a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 12, Lifetime Assistance, Inc., the largest developmental disabilities agency in Monroe County, Rochester’s Cornerstone Group, one of Upstate New York’s leading affordable housing developers, and New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) officially opened Frances Apartments. The 56-unit, 8-building independent inclusive housing development, which is fully occupied, was created for low to moderate income families and individuals with developmental disabilities. The ceremony marks the completion of the project, which was begun a year ago, and complements Finger Lakes Forward, the region’s comprehensive blueprint for economic development.

NYSHCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Frances Apartments will allow more than 56 residents to achieve independence and live with dignity in a compassionate environment. By working together with our public and private partners, we can build housing that addresses the different needs of all New Yorkers. Projects like this will have a positive impact on the entire community and will add to the economic vitality of Monroe County. We are proud to be a part of this development that advances Governor Cuomo’s agenda to move the Finger Lakes forward and provide safe and affordable housing for all.”

“This project advances Lifetime Assistance, Inc.’s commitment to foster independence, dignity, and respect for individuals with developmental disabilities in an inclusive community, while providing affordable, accessible housing and meeting this most fundamental and basic of human needs, a warm and safe home,” said James Branciforte, President of Lifetime Assistance. “Lifetime Assistance is especially gratified by the overwhelming support by the Town of Sweden.”

Rochester’s Cornerstone Group President Roger W. Brandt, said, “We are proud to be part of the Frances Apartments project. This creative affordable housing model is a wonderful collaboration among several state agencies. We look forward to continuing to work with the residents and Lifetime Assistance to foster an inclusive and welcoming housing community. We feel that Frances Barrier Williams would be very pleased with the new development that bears her name.”

Brockport native Frances Barrier Williams (1855-1944), was a historic champion of civil rights and inclusion and the first African American to graduate from SUNY College at Brockport. Ms. Frances Barrier Williams is recognized for her work as a suffragist and a major figure in the development of the NAACP in 1912.

“I’d like to thank the dedicated advocates and local officials who have made this worthy idea into an exciting reality,” said Senator Robert G. Ortt, 62nd Senatorial District. “This project addresses a major community need as housing has become a signature issue for individuals with developmental disabilities along with their families and caregivers. This community-based apartment complex will provide more than just housing, it will empower our most vulnerable population and allow them to live more independent lives.”

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) commended the Town of Sweden, Lifetime Assistance, Inc. and Rochester’s Cornerstone Group “for ushering in such an important and inclusive housing development. It is paramount to our community’s growth and success that we continue to provide welcoming opportunities for our region’s working families and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In doing so, we strengthen the Western New York tradition of caring for all our residents and giving them the best opportunity to reach their potential.”

To help people with developmental disabilities successfully connect with independent housing opportunities, Lifetime Assistance has developed a new transition process and is also creating a model with tools that other organizations around New York state can use.

