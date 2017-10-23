Kiwanis Club holds presentation on Spencerport Food Shelf

At a recent meeting, the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport heard a presentation on the Spencerport Food Shelf, an effort on the part of Spencerport Ecumental Ministries. The food shelf serves anyone within the Spencerport school district. From June through early October of this year, the organization made first-time deliveries to 23 new families as well as the 65 additional families previously served. They make deliveries four times each year plus provide a Thanksgiving basket at holiday time. Older residents receive monthly deliveries. In the photo, Sasha Stafford (center), the representative from the food shelf, receives a donation from the Kiwanis Club from Carol Nellis-Ewell (right) and Meg Smith, Kiwanis Club president.

Provided photo