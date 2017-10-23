- Monroe County Social Host Law – Underage drinking is unsafe, unhealthy and unacceptablePosted 1 day ago
- Hawley appeals to state officials for bridge repair fundingPosted 1 day ago
- Brockport approves memorialPosted 2 weeks ago
- Community invited to fire safety E.D.I.T.H. DrillPosted 2 weeks ago
- Fall Home 2017Posted 3 weeks ago
- Bridge work continues for Martha Street Bridge in SpencerportPosted 3 weeks ago
- Spencerport High School discusses substance abuse in the communityPosted 3 weeks ago
- 2017 Fall LinkPosted 1 month ago
- Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers flu shotsPosted 1 month ago
- Brockport Fall Sports PreviewsPosted 2 months ago
Kiwanis Club holds presentation on Spencerport Food Shelf
At a recent meeting, the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport heard a presentation on the Spencerport Food Shelf, an effort on the part of Spencerport Ecumental Ministries. The food shelf serves anyone within the Spencerport school district. From June through early October of this year, the organization made first-time deliveries to 23 new families as well as the 65 additional families previously served. They make deliveries four times each year plus provide a Thanksgiving basket at holiday time. Older residents receive monthly deliveries. In the photo, Sasha Stafford (center), the representative from the food shelf, receives a donation from the Kiwanis Club from Carol Nellis-Ewell (right) and Meg Smith, Kiwanis Club president.
Provided photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login