Letchworth State Park named #1 Best Attraction in New York State

It’s no surprise that people who visit Letchworth State Park fall in love with it and tell the world and now, yet again, the park has solidified its popularity by being voted the #1 Best Attraction in New York State.

In the most recent USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice for Best Attraction in New York State, Letchworth came out on top. “It’s somewhat humbling to know that this great park means so much to so many people. We are thankful to everyone who sees Letchworth as special and we continue to be honored by these testimonies,” stated General Park Manager Roland Beck. “We are also very proud to know that the Top 3 Attractions in this poll happen to be in our back yard. Watkins Glen State Park and The Corning Museum of Glass are great attractions and we are encouraging visitors to spend time at all three.”

Letchworth State Park, known as the “Grand Canyon of the East” saw over 750,000 visitors in 2016 and is on track to exceed that number in 2017. The recent annual event, Letchworth’s Arts and Crafts weekend, a collaboration with the Arts Council of Wyoming County, greeted 64,000 visitors in just a three-day period.

With over 65 miles of hiking, biking, snowmobiling and cross country skiing trails in addition to the new, state-of-the-art Humphrey Nature Center offering history and performing arts programs, guided walks, tours and both a summer and winter lecture series coupled with park camping, kayaking, swimming pool, whitewater rafting and even the opportunity to take a hot air balloon ride over the gorge, Letchworth offers a well-rounded natural experience for everyone.

Letchworth is operated by New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation which oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which are visited by 69 million people annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, call 518-474-0456 or visit www.parks.ny.gov.

