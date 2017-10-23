Monroe County Social Host Law – Underage drinking is unsafe, unhealthy and unacceptable

Hilton Parma Drug Intervention and Community Education (HPDICE) wants to share the message: Parents Who Host, Lose The Most: Don’t be a party to teenage drinking. The Monroe County Social Host Law is designed to protect our youth from underage drinking.

Each day, approximately 8,000 youth across the nation will take their first drink of alcohol. Alcohol is the leading drug problem among young people. Underage drinking is strongly linked to unsafe health choices. Youth who begin drinking before age 15 are five times more likely to develop alcohol dependence or abuse alcohol later in life, than those who begin drinking at or after age 21. Additionally, heavy alcohol use by adolescents has long-term effects on brain development. These health and safety risks have real consequences from which parents try to protect their children. Yet 31% of youth report obtaining alcohol from their parents while another 27% say they got it from other adults.

Here are the facts:

•There are many health-related consequences of youth consuming alcohol including negative effects on brain development, deviant behavior including stealing and skipping school and a greater risk of becoming alcohol-dependent later in life

•Parents who give alcohol to their teen’s friends under any circumstances, even in their own homes, are breaking the law

•Parents who knowingly allow a person under 21 to remain in their home or on their property while consuming or possessing alcoholic beverages can be prosecuted

•Parents can be sued if they allow anyone under 21 to consume alcohol and they, in turn, hurt someone or damage property

Underage use of alcohol is a serious problem that too often leads to harmful consequences for youth and their families. Parents can protect themselves and their teens by following these guidelines when hosting parties for their children:

•Host safe, alcohol-free activities and events for youth

•Refuse to supply alcohol to children or allow drinking in your home or on your property

•Be at home when your teen has a party

•Make sure your teenager’s friends do not bring alcohol into your home

•Talk to other parents about not providing alcohol at youth events

More information is available at www.hpdice.org.

