Restoration of historic Hillside Cemetery chapel is underway with roof replacement

The historic Medina sandstone chapel in Hillside Cemetery in Clarendon is getting a new slate roof as the first major step towards restoration and preservation of the landmark.

A crew from Leo J. Roth in Rochester began work this month removing and replacing slate shingles. New copper is also being placed in roof valleys and a rotted section of the roof near the main entrance will be replaced.

Hillside Cemetery is located just south of the Village of Holley on Rt. 237. Erin Anheier, Clarendon Historical Society secretary, says the current roof is 123 years old. “We expect this to last at least another 100 years,” she says of the new roof.

“The roof is the most important and most expensive project in the restoration of the chapel,” Anheier explains. “It has been patched a few times but still has had leaks the last few years. Water intrusion is very damaging to a masonry building and this will resolve the most serious threat to the chapel. It is a relief to see it being properly addressed.”

Anheier says Leo J. Roth is very experienced with slate roofing.

Clarendon Historian Melissa Ierlan says the slate and copper nails being used are historically correct. Some of the old slate shingles are being saved, she says, “in case there is a use for them sometime down the road.”

The roof project and future restoration work is being funded in part by a grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s Environmental Protection Fund, Erin Anheier says, as well as donations from local citizens and funds raised through various events.

“Several of the fund raising events involved elementary and high school students from Holley Central School,” she explains. “I’m proud of the community support and involvement in saving the chapel and preparing it for future public use.”

The Town of Clarendon will next seek bids for window restoration work. The Clarendon Historical Society envisions the restored chapel as being a place for events including concerts, lectures, small weddings and funerals.