Chili and Gates Library benefit from annual golf tournament

The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce held its October meeting at the Diplomat Party House, 1956 Lyell Avenue, on Tuesday, October 17. At this meeting, the Chamber presented two checks in the amount of $7,270 each to the Friends of the Chili Library and Friends of the Gates Library. The funds raised for both libraries came from the 21st annual golf tournament that was held July 31.

Accepting the checks were Greg Benoit, Gates Library director and Jeff Baker, Chili Library director.

This is the fourth year the Friends of the Chili Library and Friends of the Gates Library have been the recipients of the money raised at the golf tournament. They have been chosen to receive funds from the 2018 golf tournament being held Monday, July 30, at the Brook Lea Country Club.

The Friends of the Chili Library and the Friends of the Gates Library are non-profit groups that promote and support the libraries. They assist their libraries by providing supplemental financial assistance for the purpose of purchasing special materials and equipment, and sponsoring programs for the cultural and educational life of the community.

Provided information