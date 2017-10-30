Four musical ensembles join forces to honor veterans with special concert

The Amadeus Chorale Youth Singers, Spencerport Community Chorus, Brockport Symphony Orchestra, and the Temple Beth El Orchestra will join forces to present their “Veterans Day Celebration Concert” on Sunday, November 5 at 3 p.m. in the Temple Beth El Auditorium, 139 South Winton Road in Rochester. Admission and parking are free, and donations will be gratefully accepted at the door.

Directed by Darla Bair and Jonathan Allentoff, this special event honoring our Veterans will feature patriotic favorites, American masterpieces by Aaron Copland and Irving Berlin, a salute to the Armed Forces, and poetry readings by Rabbi Leonardo Bitran and Hazzan Martin Leubitz. A unique highlight of the program will be Allentoff’s new score restoration for Franz Waxman’s stirring main theme from the 1955 film, “Mister Roberts.”

There will be a dessert reception sponsored by the Temple Beth El Men’s Club following the performance.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts at the Livingston Arts Center, a member supported organization. For additional information, visit www.brockportsymphony.org, www.theamadeuschorale.org, and www.spencerportsingers.com.