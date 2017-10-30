Gates heart patient runs 50th 5K

Gates heart patient and senior runner Bruce Rychwalski, 68, ran in his 50th 5K of the year on Sunday, October 15, during Laura’s Gifts 2017 Courage 5K Run at YMCA Camp North Point in Hilton. Laura (Gioseffi) Frazier battled breast cancer for two years and died at age 42 in 2011. She was a faith filled, compassionate woman who always put the needs of others before hers. It was in her memory that Laura’s Gifts was established.

Proceeds from the Courage Run will be used to provide support during the holidays to families that are coping with the emotional, spiritual and financial pains of breast cancer. Laura’s Gifts hope is that this small act will provide comfort and peace during the holiday season and have Laura’s memory continue in the hearts of all those she touched.

Rychwalski, a member of The Greater Rochester Track Club (GRTC), ran his first race of 2017 on January 14 at Pineway Ponds Park in Spencerport.

Since experiencing a life-threatening Ventricular Tachycardia, being shocked with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), being diagnosed with the genetic heart muscle disease Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (ARVC), and having implantation surgery for an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) in the Spring of 2011, Rychwalski has run in 275 5K races.

Rychwalski volunteers for the Rochester American Heart Association and formed and captained a team for the 2017 Rochester Heart Walk & Run at Frontier Field in April. His team, The Bravehearts, raised over $1,400 for the American Heart Association.

Rychwalski also started a running club in 2016, The Rochester Running Heroes. The club is for runners who manage a chronic condition such as heart disease, diabetes or a spinal, neurological, gastroenterological or urological disorder while continuing to lead an active, running lifestyle.

Rychwalski is scheduled for implantation surgery on Monday, December 11, at Unity Hospital, to receive a new (replacement) Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).

