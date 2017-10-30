Kiwanis Club of Spencerport given presentation

The Kiwanis Club of Spencerport was given a presentation by the Westside YMCA at a recent meeting. Giving the presentation was Chris Mangone, the Westside District VP. Located on Elmgrove Road, the Westside YMCA, which officially opened on October 18, 2004, has 13,000 members. The Kiwanis Club provided funds toward its annual campaign. Presenting the check to Mangone was Kristen Smith, Past President of the Kiwanis Club. Looking on was Meg Smith, far left, Club President, and Jillian Beaman, Kiwanis member and Director of Annual Giving at the YMCA of Greater Rochester.

Provided photo