Ogden Historical Society presented Alexander Milliner Day on October 14
By Admin on October 30, 2017
The Ogden Historical Society presented Alexander Milliner Day on October 14. Milliner served as a drummer boy in George Washington’s bodyguard and later served as a soldier in the Revolutionary War. The program began at the historic marker designating Milliner’s former Adams Basin home site on the northwest corner of Canal Road and Washington Street. The event proceeded to the gazebo area of the Adams Basin Inn for a program featuring the C.A. Palmer Fife & Drum Corps from Palmyra.
Photos by Ray Kuntz Jr.
