Proclamation and medals presented to Richard Yolevich

Richard Yolevich has received the award of the New York State Medal for Merit and New York State Conspicuous Service Star. Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich presented the award, joined by Town Board Members Mike Barry, Brett Granville, Andrew Conlon, and Diana Christodaro

The Conspicuous Service Star is awarded to a New York State Citizen whose entire service was honorable and who were recipients of a unit commendation arising from combat while serving in the United States Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, or Coast Guard. On March 29, 2017, Richard “Dick” was informed that he received a New York State Medal for Merit with Two Silver Star Shields, New York State Conspicuous Service and Companion Certificates.

“It was an honor to present Dick with a proclamation and medals from the New York State Medal for Merit and New York State Conspicuous Service Star. The Town of Greece is proud to have service people like Dick, who exemplify valor, strength, selflessness, and leadership,” Reilich said.

Provided information